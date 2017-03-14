Kanye West Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Kanye West’s family is in mourning. The rapper’s cousin Ricky Anderson revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, March 13, that his 12-month-old son, Avery, had died.

“Today was the worst day of my life!!” Anderson captioned a photo of his son. “I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

TMZ reports that Avery died in his sleep and there was no sign of previous illness.

Anderson also posted past videos of Avery playing with a soccer ball, brushing his teeth and resting on a blanket. “My heart!” Anderson wrote. “Missing him so much!!”

The boy’s mom, Erica Paige, last posted a photo of Avery hanging out with music producer Quincy Jones. “The things we do to keep him entertained,” she captioned an Instagram photo on March 9. “Thanks for having us @quincydjones!”

Anderson works for West’s record label GOOD Music, which was founded in 2004.

Story is still developing.

