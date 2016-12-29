Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian in November 2015 in Los Angeles, CA. Credit: Jason Binn/WireImage

'Tis the season to give back. The Kardashian-Jenner family spread some goodwill over Christmas with a donation to the nonprofit Red Eye, which focuses on "humanitarian events in the entertainment industry," per its website.



According to a post on Red Eye's Instagram account, executive director Justin Mayo received a call saying the famous reality TV clan wanted to offer up meals for people in L.A.'s Skid Row area, which has a large homeless population.

"Got a Christmas call from Jenner/Kardashian home saying they wanted to donate some food… 100 gourmet chef-prepared meals for those on Skid Row," Mayo wrote on Tuesday, December 27.



He went on to say that the normally very public family didn't want any attention for their donation. "No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city," he wrote. "They had no clue I'd post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts."

TMZ reports that the meals included white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, short ribs, mashed potatoes and dessert. (Red Eye's Instagram picture showed what appears to be a reindeer-shaped gingerbread cookie.)



This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have donated to Red Eye. According to an Instagram post from earlier this year, the family donated beauty products to the nonprofit's 10th annual Mother's Day Makeovers event in May.



