Kashing in! Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are sitting on Instagram gold mines. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars' names are so valuable that brand executives shell out six figures for a social media endorsement, Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources (he arranges many of their deals!), exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to 36-year-old Kim's 94.8 million Instagram followers, Heller says, while sisters Khloé, 32, and Kourtney, 37, can rack up $250,000 for sharing branded snaps with their 64.1 million and 54.3 million followers, respectively.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The touted products (weight-loss teas, ski jackets and tummy-tightening waist trainers, to name a few) often "sell out immediately," explains Heller.

With their hefty price tags, the sisters can afford to be selective. "They only endorse what aligns with their lifestyle," notes Heller. "They turn a lot down."

For her part, the mom of North, 3, and Saint, 15 months (with husband Kanye West), sticks to posting ads for brands she has equity in (such as Kimojis).

Indeed, social media is vital to the Kardashians' multimillion-dollar empire. Adds Heller: "Sponsored posts are about 25 percent of their income!"

