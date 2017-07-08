It works if you work it. Kat Von D has spent the last decade living a sober life, and on Friday, July 7, she honored the 10-year anniversary of her sobriety.

The model posted a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning it, “Today I celebrate 10 years of sobriety.”

Her followers commended the huge milestone with many applauding her. One follower wrote, “Congrats man, you’re a true role model, thank you for being you!” while another declared, “Hell yeah! Congrats! What an amazing personal accomplishment! Keep it up you are an inspiration to many!”

Back in 2012, the famous tattoo artist appeared on The Rosie Show, where she revealed she decided to get sober once her vices began to interfere with her career.



“What was your drug of choice?” Rosie O’Donnell asked.



“Um, drinking. Yeah, drinking. So I mean, there was three months that I went on a drug binge but that was very, uh, I guess I master things quite quickly, you know. It escalated really fast so I learned my lesson really fast,” Von D replied. “With the drinking, it was more progressive and functional.”

When asked if friends had stepped in, Von D said, “I’m a pretty disciplined person, but I had made a promise to myself when I started professionally tattooing that if there was anything that would ever get in the way of my ability to tattoo, I would cut it out. When I realized that drinking was getting in the way, I woke up one day and said, ‘I don’t want to drink anymore,' and I stopped. It sounds simple but you know, I had to deal with, like, the fact that my phone didn’t ring anymore, and like, 'Wait, my friends aren’t really my friends, I’m just a party favor.’ And that’s ok … now I hang out with people who are on the same frequency.”

Sobriety has its perks, too. “I can remember everything now and I can enjoy it, and I’m consciously living versus just doing things,” the entrepreneur told O’Donnell. “I’m happy with where I am now.”

