Kate Beckinsale has opened up about her own experience with Harvey Weinstein. The actress claims in a new post that the film mogul wore a bathrobe and offered her alcohol during a meeting when she was 17 years old.

"I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common," Beckinsale, 44, captioned a throwback photo of herself via Instagram on Thursday, October 12. "When I arrived reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe."

"I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him," she continued. "After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed."

Beckinsale wrote that the two would cross paths once again a few years later — and Weinstein, now 65, allegedly asked about their time at the Savoy Hotel.

"He had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not. I had what I thought were boundaries — I said no to him professionally many times over the years — some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c-nt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'"

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, left him amid sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against him. Other actresses that have come forward about Weinstein's alleged misconduct include Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Asia Argento.

"It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things, while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself, undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family," Beckinsale continued on Thursday. "I would like to applaud the women who have come forward, and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers, managers, executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said, 'Well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here,' will realize that we in numbers can affect real change."

Weinstein reportedly flew from L.A. to Arizona on Wednesday night to seek treatment amid the scandal.

