Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa on March 19. Credit: The Image Direct

She's got a type! Kate Hudson was spotted kissing musician Danny Fujikawa in L.A. on Sunday, March 19.

The Deepwater Horizon actress, 37, and Fujikawa appeared smitten with each other. They ordered smoothies at Juice Crafters before dining at Café Vida for brunch, an onlooker tells Us Weekly.

"Kate grabbed him and wrapped her arms around him," the eyewitness says. "They were kissing and not shy about it at all. She was really flirty."

The two were also together at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi a few weeks ago for dinner in Santa Monica.

The Image Direct

Fujikawa founded Lightwave Records in 2013 and was previously a singer-guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief.

Hudson has fallen for rockers before. She previously was married to former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007 and the exes are parents of 13-year-old son Ryder. She's also mom of son Bingham, 5, whom she shares with Muse singer Matthew Bellamy. The pair ended their three-year engagement in 2015. The Almost Famous star has also been linked to Nick Jonas and Diplo.



