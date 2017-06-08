TOP 5

Kate Hudson Takes Trip to Cambodia With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: Photos

By Stephanie Webber
Making movies. Kate Hudson is traveling in Cambodia with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The actress snapped a photo of the pair via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7.

"Taking rest from the rain in the jungle with @swimswammyslippyslappy and Vy!" she captioned a pic with heart emojis.

In a second snapshot, Hudson, 38, wore a World Food Programme vest. WFP is the largest humanitarian organization that helps to fight hunger and commits to helping families across the world.

Hudson and the musician were first spotted kissing in L.A. in March. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Snatched, which stars Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn.

"He's a great guy," the Deepwater Horizon actress told Entertainment Tonight at the event. "Yeah, he's very special actually."

Wandering the market 🐟🇰🇭🐟 #Cambodia ❤️#LeicaM

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

She added to Extra: ""My cute man. He's the best! … He's a good man."

Fujikawa is the former frontman and guitarist of the L.A.-based band Chief. He and The Delta Mirror's Chris Acosta launched Lightwave Records in 2013.

