Max Abadian

Kate Hudson is spilling the tea. The 38-year-old actress opened up about her heath, happiness and the surprising benefit to having a shaved head in the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.



Hudson, who is the co-founder of the popular athleisure line, Fabletics, is no stranger to clean eating and exercise. She told the magazine that to her, being healthy means: “Staying connected! Tuning in and listening to what your body needs. Exercise, meditation, sleep, etc.”

Her post-workout beauty hack? “Shaving your head just cuts down on time spent post-sweat,” she quipped.

As Us previously reported, Hudson chopped off her blonde locks in July in preparation for the upcoming film Sisters — a project she collaborated on with Sia. The Almost Famous star gushed over the “Chandelier” songstress, calling her a “lifelong friend” and a “beautiful person.”

When Cosmo asked the Bride Wars actress which of her former costars she would choose to spend a weekend in Vegas with, she picked her How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days costar Matthew McConaughey and selected Liv Tyler as her roommate.

The California native had a surprising answer for who she'd want to play her "leading man" in a future film, naming her Clear History costar Larry David.



The blonde beauty also touched on the importance of family. With a major secret, she’d confide in stepdad Kurt Russell. And when in crisis, she turns to her brother, Oliver Hudson, for laughs and advice.

“There’s about 7 plus billion people in the world who don’t give a shit,” he tells her.

The October issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on September 5.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!