She surrenders! Kathy Griffin babysat North and Saint West recently, and proud grandma Kris Jenner couldn’t resist sharing a funny image from their afternoon together via Instagram on Saturday, April 22.

“When @kathygriffin is babysitting my grandchildren but suddenly realizes she is outnumbered by toddlers and dogs … OMG!!” Jenner, 62, captioned the image. “#atleastshelooksgooddoingit #friendship #kathygriffin #help! #saint #north.”

In the funny photo, Griffin, 56, looks as though she’s just been knocked down onto her back on a grassy green lawn, with Saint, 16 months, and North, 3, standing on either side of her with two large dogs sniffing around nearby. The comedienne has her hands up in surrender and a shocked look on her face, though no doubt the dog treats resting on her stomach aren’t helping her case.

Jenner and Griffin are longtime friends, and the pair have been snapped together at Hollywood events. In December, the duo posed with TV host Kym Douglas while at a holiday party.

In November, Griffin told Access Hollywood what it’s like to live next to Jenner’s daughter and son-in-law, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills gated community.



“It is so funny to me that my act is 15 feet away from me,” the Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins author joked at the time. “We are right next door, and I don’t know if the karma is worse for them or me, but I have to admit they’re fantastic neighbors. They don’t make noise, they have a ton of security … they’re really fantastic neighbors!”

Griffin added that the superstar couple had even invited her over to their abode to give her a proper welcome to the neighborhood.

“[Kim’s] nice,” she said. “I went over there a couple of weeks ago. I don’t want them to feel weird that, like, obnoxious Kathy Griffin is next to them.”

