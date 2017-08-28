Kathy Griffin’s controversial photoshoot featuring a decapitated Donald Trump cost her endorsement deals, a hosting gig and, reportedly, her friendship with longtime pal Anderson Cooper.

According to a profile done by New York Magazine’s The Cut, Griffin, 56, took issue with Cooper’s July 26 Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance , during which he discussed the photos despite not yet having reached out to Griffin personally. "The fact that Cooper was telling people publicly they were friends, while not checking in with her, hurt Griffin deeply,” writer Yashar Ali writes in the story, published on Sunday, August 27. "When he finally reached out to her in a series of text messages, she told him their friendship was over."



As previously reported, Cooper, 50, publicly denounced Griffin following the release of the photo. "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted at the time. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” During his WWHL appearance in July, Cooper reiterated his opinion, although slightly softened his stance. “Yeah, we're still friends,” he said during the show. "Look, I said a lot. I said what I said. I didn't think what she said was appropriate but I wish her the best and back on the road.”

Hours after the release of the gory photo on May 30, Griffin released a video apology. “I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. "The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness."

Despite the apology, the comedian was subsequently fired from CNN’s New Years Eve special, which she has cohosted alongside Cooper on-and-off for a decade. The network tweeted on May 31: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.