The fallout continues. CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve special after the comedian posed for a photo featuring a decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.



“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network tweeted on Wednesday, May 31.

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Prior to announcing Griffin’s termination, CNN released a statement calling the images “disgusting and offensive.” The comedian’s New Year’s Eve cohost, Anderson Cooper, criticized the controversial photos as well. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The POTUS, 70, also chastised Griffin, 56, for choosing to take part in the photo shoot. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com

The stand-up comic apologized in a video posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday. “I sincerely apologize. I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went too far. The image is too disturbing,” she said. “I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I ask your forgiveness.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!