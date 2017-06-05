Courtesy Katie Cassidy/Instagram

Laurel Lance is getting hitched! Arrow star Katie Cassidy is engaged to her boyfriend, Matthew Rodgers.



The actress announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Monday, May 5. "I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!!" Cassidy, 30, captioned a pic of the future spouses kissing. "I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember."

So this is what love feels like... @thegreatmattsby83 A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Rodgers popped the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring. Cassidy has been documenting their vacation on the East African island of Mauritius the past couple of days.

In one pic, the pair went for a splash in the pool. "U jump. I jump. #neverletgo @mattyice432 @cavotagoomykonos," she wrote.



U jump. I jump. #neverletgo @mattyice432 @cavotagoomykonos A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on May 31, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Cassidy is the daughter of Partridge Family alum and former teen heartthrob David Cassidy. The pair have been estranged for the past few years.

This will be the first marriage for the Legends of Tomorrow star. She previously dated film producer Dana Brunetti.

