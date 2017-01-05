Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong. The überprivate couple spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The Woman in Gold actress, 38, and Foxx, 49, had dinner in South Beach on December 30, one insider tells Us of the duo, while a second source adds that to count down to 2017 the next night, the couple headed to Soho House Miami.



According to an eyewitness, Holmes and Foxx, who have been discreetly dating since October 2013, were spotted well after midnight “holding hands while walking near the pool” at the hotel and members-only club.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

“They’re very serious,” the source tells Us, adding that Suri, Holmes’ 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is well aware of their relationship.

Their New Year's Eve trip comes after Foxx jetted Holmes off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate her birthday last month.



As exclusively reported by Us, the Oscar-winning entertainer whisked Holmes away for the weekend for a “quick trip.” The lovebirds stayed in one of the most private suites at the luxe Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort. "They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler,” a source told Us at the time.



