Katie Holmes Isn’t Worried About Suri Becoming a Teenager

Katie Holmes isn’t concerned about having a teenage daughter running around. “She is 11 and a half and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well and I’m enjoying this time,” Holmes, 38, told Matt Lauer of her daughter, Suri, on the Today show’s Wednesday, August 16, episode. "I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years."



When Lauer admitted that his 13-year-old daughter, Romy, doesn’t find him as cool as she used to when she was a child, Holmes joked that that wouldn’t be a problem between her and Suri. "I never was cool, I got nothing to lose,” she said with a laugh during the interview. "I’m totally ready for this.”

Holmes recently opened up to Town & Country about making a conscious shift in her career for the sake of her daughter, who she welcomed with ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006. “This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she said in the magazine’s March issue of moving away from acting in favor of working behind the camera. “The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”



The actress added: "I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

