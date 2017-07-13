British TV personality Katie Price wants her son Harvey to experience sex when he turns 18. The reason she’s involved: Harvey has severe autism.

“Harvey is 15 now. Naturally at 15 you go through puberty and it’s natural to experiment with yourself,” the former model said on the July 12 episode of UK talk show Loose Women. She then went on to reveal that her husband, Kieran Hayler, had joked about hiring a prostitute for his 18th birthday. (Harvey’s father is former soccer player Dwight Yorke.)

It’s something Price is considering. “He hasn’t got a clue about that side,” Price, 39, said of her child’s knowledge of sex. “What do you do, do I leave it?”

Fellow guest, author Kathy Lette, who is mom to a child on the spectrum, replied: “I think you wait and see if he’s angst ridden about it and if it’s an issue for him.”

Along with autism, Harvey suffers from partial blindness and a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition that is characterized by delayed development and an insatiable appetite.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Price is no stranger to controversy. She came under fire earlier this week after her new reality show, My Crazy Life, featured her letting Hayler “honk” her breasts in front of their children. She also forgot the ages of her kids and called them all “dickheads.” In another scene, she showed topless modeling shots of herself to her 2-year-old daughter.

“My kids are dirty, they’re feral, they’re very happy and they enjoy life,” she told Now magazine on Tuesday, July 11. “I don’t give a s--t what anybody says about my mothering skills.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!