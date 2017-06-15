Mark Sullivan/WireImage

She’s just sharing how she feels. In a revealing interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday, June 14, Katy Perry declared, ”All the award shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake.” Explaining that they don’t represent the audience, she claims, “They’re construct.”

Perry — who has won trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards — also claimed she had to adopt a persona when she was first starting out in order to become known, but that version of herself no longer resonates with her.

“I didn’t kill [the old Katy Perry], because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,“the singer, who is currently promoting her fifth studio album, Witness, says of her younger self. “I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is now.”

In preparation for her new album, Perry chose to livestream her life on YouTube for 96 hours as a way of showing fans the real person behind the pop star — the good, the bad, and the unapologetic. Perry’s live-streaming campaign has been a promotional success — 49 million fans from 190 countries have tuned in — but it’s also had its fair share of shocking revelations, including an emotional moment when the 32-year-old opened up about her mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts during a therapy session.

Other highlights of the broadcast included Perry apologizing to Taylor Swift for her part in their infamous feud, and rating her sexual partners during a visit from James Corden, where she cheekily ranked John Mayer as her first pick and Orlando Bloom as her second!

For those watching, the new Katy Perry seems to be proud of her honesty — and there’s nothing fake about that!

