Oops! Katy Perry dropped the s-bomb while chatting with Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 12. The Grammy nominee, who is performing during the awards show, accidentally cussed while talking about her new track “Chained to the Rhythm” and her upcoming fifth studio album.

“I’m so proud of it. I think it’s a new era of me. I call it an era of purposeful thought,” Perry, 32, told Seacrest of her political new track, which dropped on Friday, February 10. “All of my songs have always had layers to them … I used to be kind of the queen of innuendos and I woke up and educated myself more and I think I’m maybe more the queen of subtext and I think it’s a song that starts conversations … and I think we need to listen to each other.”

The “Dark Horse” singer — who donned a feathered Tom Ford number on the carpet — added that her upcoming album will reflect the new Perry — which is when she got a little too candid for the telecast's liking.

“It’s got a wide range of feelings and emotions. I just feel a little bit more conscious than I’ve ever have and kind of worked out some of my s--t,” she said, before realizing she was live on TV, “Oh! Sorry! I’m live! I still didn’t stop swearing obviously,” she joked. “I’ll never be on this show again — goodbye live! Well, sorry mom and dad!”



Snafu aside, Perry also told Seacrest that her fans shouldn’t fret given her new “subtext” self and can also expect plenty of pop hits.



“It will make them move. There's going to be all kinds of stuff on there and don't worry, you're going to have some of that gold old Katy Perry fluffy stuff that you love so much," she concluded of the new LP, her followup to 2013’s Prism.

