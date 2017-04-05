Katy Perry arrives at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

That’s one way to get a confidence boost! Katy Perry searched for sexy photos of herself as a pick-me-up after two unflattering pics left her feeling insecure.

The 32-year-old pop superstar posted a screenshot of her phone, which showed her Google search for “katy perry hot.” Perry landed on an image of herself squeezing a lemon in the kitchen while wearing a patterned push-up bra, unbuttoned denim shorts and a rosary. “was feeling insecure about my last two posts so,” she captioned the Wednesday, April 5, photo.

In the previous two photos she had shared to Instagram, Perry didn’t look quite as glam. On Saturday, April 1, the “Teenage Dream” singer shared a pic of her younger self in a gray sports bra and with short, messy hair, sitting at an ancient-looking Mac computer. “I’m proud to announce the cover for my 4th album!” she wrote. She later edited the caption to say, “Happy April Fools! Been plotting in the same type of sports bra from my IM and laminated calendar since 99.”

WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD❗(scroll right for full trauma) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

The second photo was even funnier. The Grammy nominee shared several screenshots of her FaceTime call with an executive at her record label while Perry was mid-facial massage. In the Instagram slideshow from April 5, Perry looks makeup-free as a pair of hands rub her jawline and chin. “WHEN UR ROLLING CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD," she wrote.

After her provocative post in her bra, commenters immediately reminded the singer-songwriter, who recently split from Orlando Bloom after a year of dating, just how gorgeous she is. “Wow! Beautiful and powerful!” one person wrote, while another added, “I love your ‘real’ face posts, shows people how much makeup and hair does for a person.” They were also concerned that Perry needed to charge her phone, with the battery at a mere 13 percent.



