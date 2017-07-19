Katy Perry is adamant that her bad blood with Taylor Swift is finally over. In a new interview, the "Bon Appétit" singer addressed her now-defunct feud with the 10-time Grammy winner.



"I love her, I always have," Perry, 32, said on Australia's Today show on Wednesday, July 19. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

The pop stars' years-long feud started making headlines again earlier this year after Perry released her single "Swish Swish," which many fans speculated to be about Swift, 27. The song, which appeared to be Perry's response to Swift's hit "Bad Blood," features several insults including, "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout as cute as an old coupon, expired."

The "Teenage Dream" singer later opened up about the beef during an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment. "It's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," she said of the former country singer.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Then, Perry surprised fans when she forgave and apologized to her rival during a June 10 interview with Arianna Huffington. "I am ready to let it go," she said. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. ... I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.'"

Swift has yet to publicly comment on the current status of her relationship with Perry. However, she told Rolling Stone in 2014 that the feud began over a conflict with their backup dancers. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," Swift alleged, without naming Perry as the pop star in question.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the "Shake It Off" songstress is tired of the drama: "She honestly wants no part of this, that's why she avoids talking about it. She doesn't want to engage."



