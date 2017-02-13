Katy Perry is being slammed on social media for seemingly shading Britney Spears’ 2007 head-shaving meltdown during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on the 2017 Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 12. Watch the awkward moment in the video above.

“It’s called taking care of your mental health,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, said when Seacrest brought up her recent break from music, before adding: “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

John Shearer/WireImage

Seacrest moved on from the comment, remarking instead on Perry’s new blonde hair color before they started talking about her new political track, which she dropped last Friday. But the singer later made the same comment during an interview with CBS, causing fans to create the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty, which quickly trended on Twitter.

“OK FINE I turned on the Grammys and Katy Perry was making a snide ‘Britney breakdown head-shaving’ reference & I'm not down with that,” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “I just lost all my respect for Katy Perry, well the litle respect I did have for her.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SONY

Read more reactions to Perry’s comments below:

there's only two types of people in the world... one is an icon & other is a copycat fan ☕️ #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/dmmkUQtpP9 — HAYIR (@nowwatchgodney) February 13, 2017

Katy trying to go 1 minute without shading other artists #KatyPerryIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/s92Ozigf83 — Arianna.♡ (@FanFicLuv12) February 13, 2017



