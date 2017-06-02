Former Real Housewives of New York City star and best-selling author Kelly Bensimon stopped by Us Weekly Video to share her whoops and winners of the week — watch the video above!

“My whoops of the week is Shark Tank,” Bensimon dished to Us. “I’m a huge fan of Mark Cuban. I used to love it but now the whole world has changed and [the way we make money is so different [that Cuban should explain to us] ‘What does that mean?’ I want to hear what he wants to do versus just challenging the person.”

While the former Bravo star likely won’t be tuning in to her former fave reality TV show, she’s found a new one!

Bensimon gushed that her “Winner of the week” is Jennifer Lopez’s new dance choreography competition show World of Dance.

“She is so drop-dead gorgeous,” Simon told Us of her girl crush and favorite new guilty pleasure. “She’s an unbelievable dancer … that show … I can’t even … I couldn’t even believe it.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Us Weekly and Bensimon’s whoops and winners from this week!

