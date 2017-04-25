Kelly Osbourne: I Helped Yolanda Hadid With Her Lyme Disease

Here to help! Kelly Osbourne revealed in a new interview that she aided Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid in her fight against Lyme disease. See what she had to say in the video above!

Osbourne, 32, who opened up about her own battle with Lyme disease in her recently released memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, spoke about her relationship with Hadid, 53, during a Monday, April 24, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked Osbourne if she was referring to Hadid — whose struggle with Lyme disease was heavily covered on RHOBH — when she wrote in her book that “it seems like the trendy disease to have right now.”

The Fashion Police alum was quick to shut down speculation. “Absolutely not. No, I actually helped Yolanda. I put her in contact with a doctor who helped me,” she told Cohen, 48. “What annoys me is that this is a real, real disease. It almost killed me. And it’s incredible, and you know this better than anyone, how someone can take one sentence and make it seem so negative.”

The former MTV star added, “And nothing about it is negative, because I will do anything to raise awareness for it because I almost died from it. And it is a debilitating disease that most of the time goes misdiagnosed.”

Us Weekly published an exclusive book excerpt in which Osbourne detailed the difficulty she faced before she was officially diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"When I got yet another prescription that left me barely able to speak, I was reduced to a lump on the couch, and that was my breaking point. I took my bag of pills, and my fiancé drove me to my mum’s house. I sat them all out, one by one, until they lined up the length of the counter. 'I can’t live like this anymore,' I said. 'I’m a vegetable,’” she wrote. "… For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested. The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease. I was relieved to finally know what was going on, but I was also scared s--tless."

