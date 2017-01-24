Kellyanne Conway allegedly punched someone at President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, according to a new report.



An anonymous attendee told the New York Daily News that Conway, 50 — who served as Trump’s campaign manager and will be joining the White House administration as counselor to the 70-year-old business mogul — got in the middle of a fight between two men at the exclusive, invite-only Liberty Ball on Friday night.



The eyewitness told the publication that Conway “apparently punched one of them in the face with closed fists at least three times” when the two guys did not cease their scuffle.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to the New York Daily News, the reason for the brawl remains unclear. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. Us Weekly has also reached out for comment.



Fox Business reporter Chris Gasparino took to Facebook on Monday, January 23, to offer some more insight on the alleged fight at the black-tie event.

"Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys," he wrote.

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Gasparino added: "Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. … Now I know why Trump hired her.”



The report about Conway’s behavior comes just one day after she was criticized for using the term “alternative facts” when defending White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s unsubstantiated claim that the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period."

