Recently, Conway, 50, urged the public to "go buy" first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a February 9 appearance on Fox & Friends, raising a debate about ethics violations. Her actions were in response to Nordstrom dropping the brand from its stores.

A couple of weeks earlier, Conway was bashed on social media for using the phrase "alternative facts" during an interview with NBC's Meet the Press on January 22. She uttered the two words while trying to defend press secretary Sean Spicer's false claim that POTUS, 70, had the biggest inauguration crowd in history.

That hasn't been the only head-scratcher. Earlier this month, she claimed that Barack Obama called for a "temporary ban on Iraqi refugees" after the nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre." (She previously spoke about the fake incident in an interview with Cosmopolitan.com.)

"I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," she said during MSNBC's Hardball. "Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

MSNBC's Morning Joe has banned Conway over her bizarre comments. "At times in recent days, Kellyanne Conway has struggled to be on the same page, to say the least, as the rest of the staff in the White House," cohost Mika Brzezinski said on February 15. "We know for a fact that she tries to book herself on this show. I won't do it because I don't believe in fake news, or information that is not true. Every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off or incorrect. … Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, at least not as long as I'm on it, because it's not happening here."

