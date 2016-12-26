Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The best Christmas present ever! Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is engaged to her musician beau Morgan Evans, she announced on Christmas.

The “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer, 23, shared the story of how Evans popped the question on Instagram. She first posted a video of the couple cohosting Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards earlier this year and wrote, “On March 12th I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Ballerini then posted a second sweet photo of her fiancé giving her a kiss as she shows off her new sparkler. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS,” the “Dibs” songstress captioned the Instagram photo on December 25.



She also added a close-up photo of her stunning engagement ring on Twitter, writing, “I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. My heart is bursting from loving this human so much. Luckiest girl in the world.”



Evans, 31, shared his own announcement and gushed about his bride-to-be. “When you know, you know … she’s perfect. #ultimatedibs,” he wrote on Instagram.

On Monday, December 26, Ballerini, who is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards, couldn’t stop flaunting her diamond. She shared an adorable video clip of herself sipping out of a mug that said, “Does this ring make me look engaged?” and holding up her left hand.



