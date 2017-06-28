Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

When Kendra Wilkinson celebrated the eight-year anniversary of her marriage to Hank Baskett on Tuesday, June 27, with a sweet social media tribute, it wasn’t obvious that she was actually in the hospital at the time.

The 32-year-old reality star, who’s currently starring in the Vegas show Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man, shared a photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram, saying: “I’m so proud of us choosing to stay on the same path. No other place I'd rather be. Happy anniversary @hank_baskett My heart is only yours forever!”

But in reality, instead of a romantic date, the former Girls Next Door star spent her anniversary in a hospital emergency room. The former Playboy model posted videos of herself getting an IV of Valium on her Instagram story Tuesday. “She threw her neck out during the hand job scene,” a male friend by her hospital bed explains.

It hasn’t always been a fairy-tale road for the couple, who got married at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, when Wilkinson was pregnant with their first child.

Back in 2014, Baskett allegedly cheated on Wilkinson (then pregnant with her second child) with a transgender model. (The couple are the parents of son Hank IV, 6, and daughter Alijah, 2.) Despite the scandal, they decided to stay together and went on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to work on their relationship.



We wish her a speedy recovery and a happy anniversary!



