Kenya Moore is happily married. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gushed over her nuptials via a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21.

“I married the love of my life and the best man I've ever known. I never believed I could be this happy!” she shared. “I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

The Bravo star revealed her husband’s name for the first time via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20. Moore, 46, captioned a sweet photo from their tropical wedding: “Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde.”

As previously reported, Moore surprised fans by announcing on Friday, June 16, that she’d tied the knot with her mystery man in St. Lucia.

"A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her groom. In the photos, the handsome man wears a white suit.

The reality personality has been slowly sharing details about her new husband. On Sunday, June 18, she revealed that Marc is a dad.

“To my husband, Happy Father's Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn't speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart...I love you,” she captioned a stunning black-and-white photo from their wedding, along with the hashtags #devotedwife #family #happyfathersday #truelove #bliss.”

Moore previously dated Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan.

