Her love is not his drug! Kesha finally opened about being denied a hug from Jerry Seinfeld during an interview on Thursday, July 7.



“I felt like I was 5 years old. I instantly was like, ‘Oh, f--k me.’ And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini episode of Seinfeld for like five minutes,” the “Tik Tok” singer, 30, told SiriusXM’s Hits 1 of her cringeworthy encounter with the comedian, who denied her attempts to hug him three times on the red carpet at The David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song in June. “I should have known better. That was my fault.”

The California native is a huge fan of his beloved sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1998. “I’ve seen every episode a thousand times. I used to carry the whole season packaged with me everywhere, like on my carry-on. Like, DVDs!,” she said. “That’s why I was trying to attack him, that’s why I wanted a hug so hard. But anyways. He’s not a huggy guy. That’s fine.”

The “Die Young” songstress revealed that she was “so scared” to meet her idol, Bob Dylan, that same night because of the awkward experience with Seinfeld. “I had just gotten hug-denied. I was a little hug-traumatized,” she told the radio station.

Seinfeld, 63, has since opened up about his decision to swerve the pop star. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he told Extra in June. “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug is not the first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Luckily, the pair’s second run-in went a bit smoother. Seinfeld added that the two laughed off the incident later that night.

