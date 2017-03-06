Khizr Khan on November 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills. Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Khizr Khan was scheduled to give a speech at a luncheon in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, March 7, but had to cancel because his “travel privileges are being reviewed.”

Khan — the father of Humayun Khan, a Muslim American soldier who died at age 27 in 2004 while serving in Iraq — was set to give a presentation about “what we can do about the appalling turn of events in Washington — so that we don’t all end up sacrificing everything,” according to Ramsay Talks, the organization that put the luncheon together.

Ramsay Talks released a statement via Facebook on Monday, March 6, explaining why Khan could no longer make it to the event. “Late Sunday evening Khizr Khan, an American citizen for over 30 years, was notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed,” the statement read, “As a consequence, Mr. Khan will not be traveling to Toronto on March 7 to speak about tolerance understanding, unity and the rule of the law. Very regretfully, Ramsay Talks must cancel its luncheon with Mr. Khan. Guests will be given full refunds.”

Ramsay Talks also released a statement from Khan himself, which read: “This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad.”

“I have not been given any reason as to why,” he added. “I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future.”

Khan’s travel issues come months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January temporarily barring refugees and citizens from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., and placing an indefinite ban on refugees fleeing war-torn Syria. Trump also instated a new religious test for refugees, which will presumably give an advantage to Christians and people of other religions over Muslims. Though the travel ban was restrained by a federal appeals court, the Trump administration issued a new executive order on Monday, halting the issuance of new U.S. visas to citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for the next 90 days.

Khan (born in Pakistan) made national headlines last July when he slammed Trump, 70 — who repeatedly claimed Humayun would still be alive if he had been president during the soldier’s tenure in the military — in an impassioned oration at the Democratic National Convention.

“If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America,” Khizr said of his late son. “Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims. He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country. Donald Trump, you’re asking Americans to trust you with their future.”

