Khloé Kardashian prepared a kidney dish for her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Sunday, June 25, and was totally grossed out by it in a series of hilarious videos she posted on Snapchat.

“When you are in love with someone that’s Jamaican, you do very strange things, and I’m about to make kidney for the first time,” the reality TV star, 32, explained in the first video.

She opened the container to reveal two huge raw kidneys. “Oh … Babe, I can’t do this,” she groaned. “I don’t even eat this meat.” Meanwhile, the NBA star was excited as he exclaimed, “Yaaaas! Yaaaas! Yaaaas!”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

“You guys, I feel like I’m on Fear Factor,” Kardashian said in the next video. “I’m not even eating this but what the f--k is happening?”

Then Thompson, 26, was shown slicing up the meat. “He’s doing the cutting and I have to do the rest,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author explained. “Oh, my God, it smells.”

Kardashian then held her hand over her mouth as she appealed for help. “If anybody has had kidneys before, please tweet me, because this is pretty terrifying.”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

She then conceded that her beau looked “pretty hot” in the kitchen as he gave his mom a shout-out and explained that he’s been eating this dish since he was about 6 years old.

Then it was the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s turn to take over, and she plunged her hands into the bowl of kidney meat, mixing it with spices and sauce. “It’s absolutely disgusting,” she said.

“Feel it,” Thompson said. “You gotta become one with the meat.”

And that was where the kitchen nightmare ended, for now, as Kardashian headed off to work out while the meat was left to marinate for an hour.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this month, Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers hunk are head over heels in love.

“She flies to see him almost every week,” a source told Us. “Things are doing really well. The relationship is very serious.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!