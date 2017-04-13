Yaaass, queens! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian posed with Cher at the Los Angeles premiere for The Promise on Wednesday, April 12.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Kim, 36, stunned in a formfitting, tan, sleeveless frock and wore her hair straight with a middle part, while Kourtney, 37, looked sleek and stylish in a sexy, low-cut black blazer and matching slacks. Meanwhile, Cher, 70, rocked a sheer top paired with wide-legged trousers and an embellished leather jacket. She accessorized her look with a sparkly, floppy newsboy cap that looked as if it came straight out of the early aughts.

Barry King/Getty Images

The three women — who are all of Armenian descent — came out to support the film, which tells the story of a painful love triangle during the Armenian Genocide, which began in 1915 and ended in 1917.

At the premiere, Kim and Kourtney spoke out about the importance of shining a light on a part of Armenian history that has been widely overlooked. “We are so proud of this film. We are so excited to be here,” said Kim, whose late father, Robert Kardashian, was Armenian. “We learned so much when we journeyed to Armenia and learned about what happened to our family.”

As previously reported, Kourtney, Kim and their younger sister Khloé traveled to Armenia for the first time in April 2015. While there, they learned about their heritage and paid tribute to the lives lost in the Armenian Genocide.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“We heard about it growing up our entire lives too,” Kourt said at the event. Added Kim, “We’re so honored to be here. This message and this story is so important to tell. We just want to really keep the premise alive and keep the whole story alive. Like Kourtney said, we grew up knowing this story and hearing so much about it. So we’re excited to see it come to life on film.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!