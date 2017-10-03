No more cosmos in their future. Kim Cattrall opened up about Sex and the City 3 and called out former costar Sarah Jessica Parker for comments the latter made about the demise of the third film.



The Mannequin actress, 61, elaborated on her side of the story during a new sit down interview with Piers Morgan for his ITV show, Life Stories, on Monday, October 2. “And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve ben saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” the Golden Globe winner explained. “And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”



“I really think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall continued. “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; J. Kempin/Getty Images

As previously reported, Parker, 52, confirmed on Thursday, September 28, that the project had been scrapped. “It’s over. I’m disappointed,” she told Extra. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

DailyMailTV reported the same day that Cattrall allegedly gave Warner Bros. an ultimatum, telling the production company that she would only partake in the franchise’s third installment if they produced films she had in development.

Cattrall shot down the claims via Twitter on Friday, September 29, writing, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film …. & that was back in 2016.”

James Devaney/WireImage

Sex and the City alum Willie Garson also weighed in on the reports, retweeting a Daily Mail article on Friday that claimed Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” caused Warner Bros. to press pause on the film weeks before production was set to begin.

“Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans,” Garson, 53, added in another post. “Leave it at that. #Truth.”

