Clint Brewer/Splash News

From coast to coast. Kim Kardashian was spotted on the set of Ocean’s Eight in that sexy, intricate sheer gown again. This time, the reality star was filming for the upcoming movie in Los Angeles on Monday, March 6.



The Selfish author, 36, was previously photographed in the gown while filming her cameo in New York City in January. She paired the sheer ensemble with the same fur coat.



As previously reported, Ocean’s Eight, which is a spinoff of George Clooney and Matt Damon’s popular Ocean’s trilogy, also features Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter, and ironically, for Kardashian, revolves around a jewelry heist.



AKM-GSI

Kardashian’s January set visit — at a recreation of the famed Met Gala — marked one of her first post-robbery appearances. As fans of the KUWTK star are well aware, she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris this past October when masked gunmen took off with her diamond engagement ring and other expensive pieces.



Robert Kamau/GC Images

James Corden, Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima, Anna Wintour, Dakota Fanning and Kardashian’s sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have also been spotted on set of Ocean’s Eight, which hits theaters in 2018.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!