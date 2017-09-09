Kim Kardashian is not here for Sharon Osbourne’s insults. The reality star addressed Osbourne’s scathing comments in which The Talk cohost referred to Kardashian as a “ho” while at the Harper's BAZAAR event celebrating "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel on Friday, September 8.

"First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, 'I post nude photos in the name of feminism.' Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous," Kardashian told E! News. "I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I've lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful."

The Selfish author, 36, continued, "But I've never been like the 'free the nipple' kind of girl so...if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid."

As previously reported, Osbourne, 64, blasted the reality star during an interview with The Telegraph, published on September 2, saying, “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress."

The X Factor U.K. judge went even further, continuing, "God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho. And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."

Osbourne was likely referring to Kardashian’s cover story for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in which she commented, "I feel in my soul I'm a feminist. I just don't need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside."

There hasn’t always been bad blood between the two. In March 2016, Osbourne posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated. #thetalk.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!