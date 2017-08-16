When Kim Kardashian had doubts about her relationship with Kris Humphries before they wed, Kris Jenner tried to give her daughter an out.



"The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?’” Kardashian, 36, recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, August 17.



"I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, 'You have to stay married for a year,' but I physically couldn't do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.”

As previously reported, Kardashian and Humphries wed in an August 2011 ceremony, and the reality star filed for divorce 72 days later. The NBA player took legal action against Kardashian, filing for annulment and claiming that Kardashian had committed fraud when she married him. The pair’s divorce was finalized in April 2013, after Humphries dropped his demand for the annulment as well as the $7 million he was requesting from his estranged wife.

As for speculation that Kardashian had faked the relationship for ratings, the Selfish author notes that the theory isn’t logical. "Think about this realistically: If it was for the show don't you think we would have found someone that signed off? Someone OK with getting married and getting divorced two months later?” she said. "If it's for a show don't you think you'd want as little legal trouble as possible? This was real emotions, real feelings. People f--k up."

It seems Jenner wasn’t the only one who had preemptive concerns about the union before the former couple walked down the aisle. “Even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy,‘“ Kardashian recalled to THR. "'You don't have to go through with this.'”

Ryan Seacrest, who has executive-produced Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its pilot episode in 2007, added that Kardashian opened up to him about the failed union shortly after the ceremony. "I remember when Kim called me after the wedding,” he said. "It was just a few days after, and she just didn't feel like it was right. She was very candid and open."



