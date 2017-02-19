Chilling. New photos from the crime scene of Kim Kardashian’s terrifying Paris robbery were revealed in a French TV news report on Sunday, February 19, and some of the images are downright disturbing.

France’s TF1 news station flashed several photos of Kardashian’s bedroom at a Paris hotel, her white bedding rumpled and one bedside lamp turned on. It also shared images of several items involved in the October 3, 2016, robbery: the tape that was used to bind her hands and what appears to be the gag they used to keep her quiet.

The news station also showed surveillance tape of several of the alleged suspects hovering around the hotel — on bike and on foot — as well as meeting up at a nearby cafe multiple times after the robbery. The report even created several 3D renderings to show how the robbery might have taken place. (See the video below.)

As previously reported, a total of 10 out of 17 suspects have been charged in association with the reality star’s scary ordeal, including a 63-year-old man named Yunice A., a 44-year-old man named Florus H., a 64-year-old man named Marceau B., and a 27-year-old named Gary M., who is the brother of the Paris chauffeur Kardashian had hired. (The driver, Michael, was released without charge.)



Earlier this month, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued to testify in her case. She was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse flanked by two bodyguards on February 2.

“They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media,” an insider told Us of the case. “Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served.”

