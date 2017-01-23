Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

She's ready to turn the page. Kim Kardashian revealed that she's reading Embraced by the Light, Betty J. Eadie's 1992 book on a near-death experience, after her own harrowing Paris robbery last October.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a photo on Snapchat of the New York Times bestseller, which is touted as the "most eminent, prominent and extensive near-death experience ever recorded," according to Eadie's Amazon biography.

Eadie's website states that the spiritual book's "main purpose is to reach hurting souls and bring comfort to them during hardships, loss of loved ones and to help them establish direction when misdirected through daily living."

Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million jewelry while inside her private residence at Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris last October. More than three months later, Paris authorities charged 10 people in connection with the crime, marking the first sign of progress since the robbery occurred.

A Paris police source told Us Weekly that the reality star's stolen jewelry, including her 20-carat diamond engagement ring from husband Kanye West, has been melted down or recut and sold on the black market.



Last week, Kardashian's police statement was released by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. "He took out a gun and I showed him the ring," she reportedly said. "He had gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money were. And at that point, they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs."

