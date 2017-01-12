A 63-year-old man named Yunice A., who was arrested alongside the other 16 people believed to be connected to Kim Kardashian’s October 2016 Paris robbery, has been officially charged, TMZ reports.

According to the site, Yunice A. is facing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

The news comes after French network TF1/LCI reported on Wednesday, January 11, that several of the 17 arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement with the jewel heist.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

As previously reported, police have identified the individuals who were directly involved with the robbery, with a total of six individuals linked to the incident — five alleged robbers (ranging in age from 54 to 72) and a sixth accomplice who waited outside and drove the getaway car that night. TF1/LCI noted that the sixth accomplice is the son of one of the suspected robbers. Kardashian’s Paris limo driver, who was previously questioned, has since been released.

The social media maven, 36, who feared for her life while being robbed at gunpoint by the masked men inside her Paris apartment, has since slowly moved on with her life and is currently in Dubai for a makeup tutorial class — marking her first official post-robbery appearance.

Updates to come.

