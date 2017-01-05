Well, that didn't take long. Kim Kardashian shared her "first selfie of 2017" on Snapchat on Wednesday, January 4, just one day after returning to social media following a self-imposed months-long break.

"First selfie of 2017 w my mama," the Selfish author, 36, captioned the photo, which showed her flashing a peace sign and pouting while wearing a lip ring in a car alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.



Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat on Tuesday, January 3, following a three-month hiatus.



She shared a photo with her husband, Kanye West, and their two kids, as well as a sweet pic with 1-year-old son North, and also posted a montage of home videos on her website.

The reality TV personality, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, took an extended break from posting selfies and other pics after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

Following her terrifying ordeal — which some claimed was assisted by Kardashian posting on social media that she was attending Paris Fashion Week and sharing pics wearing some of her expensive jewelry — Kardashian made few public outings as she dealt with the aftermath of the robbery and husband Kanye West's breakdown and subsequent hospitalization in November.



She was spotted on sister Khloé Kardashian's Snapchat videos from mom Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party and also accompanied her rapper hubby, 33, and their daughter, North, 3, at a performance of The Nutcracker over the holidays.

