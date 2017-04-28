Kim Kardashian shared another snap from her Mexico vacation via Instagram on Friday, April 28.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, looks away from the camera while wearing tiny bikini bottoms and a white shirt, which she knotted into a crop top.

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

"Hey," she captioned the pic.

The Selfish author and her sister Kourtney Kardashian were spotted hitting the beach with their friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, over the weekend. "Girls Trip," she captioned a pic of her gal pals via Twitter on April 26.



Kourtney, 38, has shared more than a dozen snapshots from the getaway on social media. She showed off her curves in several ensembles, including a crocheted bikini top, leopard-print bathing suit and a royal blue one-piece.

Last August, Khloe Kardashian revealed on her blog what "cray" diets Kim and Kourtney partake in. "I wouldn't last a day on Kim's new diet. It involves cutting out all sugar and carbs but it allows meat and dairy. I like sweets too much and also don't eat red meat or dairy so I'm saying hell no to this one!" she wrote at the time. "Kourt only eats organic food and has pretty much convinced herself that she is allergic to dairy and gluten too… I always feel like I need to lock my pantry before she comes over so she doesn't yell at me for what's in it, LOL."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!