So sweet! Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat on Wednesday, February 8, to show off her magazine debut in a 1980s issue of Barbie.

"You guys, my first debut was in 1988 in Barbie magazine," she said as she flipped through the issue. "Look at what a star, reading star maps."



The photo shoot showed the future reality TV star wearing an oversize white bow in her hair as she checked out some Los Angeles landmarks in the "Special California Issue."

Kardashian, who would have been about 8 years old in the pics, posed with Mickey Mouse ears beside a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, checked out celebrity handprints at Grauman's Chinese Theater and visited Universal Studios Hollywood.



"Look, I love L.A. How cute," the 36-year-old said in a second video.



The social media maven revealed last month that her daughter, North West, is following in her child modeling footsteps. In a Snapchat video on January 31, Kardashian showed her 3-year-old wearing a yellow dress and shearling coat from a kids line that she's collaborating on with her husband, Kanye West.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued her walk down memory lane on Wednesday night as she shared an old birthday card from her younger sister Khloé, captioning it "High School Days."



"Kim — Happy Birthday. I love you very much," Khloé wrote on the card. "I know you get so mad at me when I borrow your clothes. But I will try to stop. I love you. Happy Birthday. Love always, Khloé."

