Holy moly! Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans online after she released a new Kimoji candle with her likeness as the Virgin Mary on it on Thursday, April 20.

The 36-year-old reality star advertised a spontaneous drop in honor of pot-centric 4/20, also known as “Weed Day,” on her social media channels, and the candle was displayed front-and-center on her Kimoji.com website, wedged between a $35 “ass tray” ash tray and a $12 pair of “fire weed” socks.

The candle retails for $18. Other items that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is selling: three different printed rolling papers (including one with Kardashian’s shocked face emblazoned over marijuana plants), a baseball cap that has the words “Sorry for what I said while I was high” emblazoned on it, and a Cheetos fingers air freshener.



@KimKardashian Disgusting! As a Christian I'm truly offended. If you knew who the Virgin MARY was and represented you would actually be embarrassed. — Heavensvoice Hayes (@Heavenzvoice) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian Funny but you are not virgin from anywhere baby😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ricky (@alessydaddy) April 20, 2017

Kim Kardashian as the Virgin Mary....... is just as horrible as Kendall's Pepsi ad.... what's wrong with y'all, y'all that money hungry? — Kelly. (@XO_KFF) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian I don't think this is a fun emoji, for Catholics the Virgin Mary is Sacred. — Paola Andrea Roa (@pioroa) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian So now you're the Virgin Mary? Another bad decision, from diet Flu 😷 to Virgin Mary 😏🤔 — Alicia Salazar (@Albeehonest) April 20, 2017

@KimKardashian I'm Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful — PattyCisneros-Magaña (@imjustaskn) April 20, 2017

Earlier this month, Kardashian unveiled a $98 “butt pool float” — a pool toy shaped exactly like, well, her derriere. Another, less NSFW, design featured on her site: a black speech bubble floatie with the word “LIT” across the top that also retails for $98.

