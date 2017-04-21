TOP 5

STORIES

Controversy

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Virgin Mary Candle Emoji In Her Image

By Us Weekly Staff
Kim Kardashian Slammed for Virgin Mary Candle Emoji In Her Image

Holy moly! Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans online after she released a new Kimoji candle with her likeness as the Virgin Mary on it on Thursday, April 20.

The 36-year-old reality star advertised a spontaneous drop in honor of pot-centric 4/20, also known as “Weed Day,” on her social media channels, and the candle was displayed front-and-center on her Kimoji.com website, wedged between a $35 “ass tray” ash tray and a $12 pair of “fire weed” socks.

The candle retails for $18. Other items that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is selling: three different printed rolling papers (including one with Kardashian’s shocked face emblazoned over marijuana plants), a baseball cap that has the words “Sorry for what I said while I was high” emblazoned on it, and a Cheetos fingers air freshener.

Earlier this month, Kardashian unveiled a $98 “butt pool float” — a pool toy shaped exactly like, well, her derriere. Another, less NSFW, design featured on her site: a black speech bubble floatie with the word “LIT” across the top that also retails for $98.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!