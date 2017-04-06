Time for some serious summer lovin’! Kim Kardashian unveiled several new Kimojis, as well as a “butt pool float,” to her site on Tuesday, April 4, just in time for the warmer weather.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, advertised a flash sale drop for her Kimoji.com online store via Instagram on Thursday, April 6, with everything from iPhone cases to flasks to bandanas imprinted with her signature Kimojis on sale.

But it will undoubtedly be her one-of-a-kind flotation device, designed to look like her famous derriere, that will spark the most chatter amongst fans.

The flesh-colored pool toy is being sold for a breezy $98 and is guaranteed to ship in June via preorder. (Kardashian’s other pool toy, a black word bubble with the word “Lit” emblazoned across the top,” also retails at $98.)

Other items include a tie-dye iPhone case with the now-infamous Kardashian cry face for $28 and black baseball cap with the phrase, “Still drunk from yesterday” emblazoned across the front for $38

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fans of the reality star had mixed reactions toward Kardashian’s NSFW flotation device.

I just want someone who loves me enough to buy me this $98 Kimoji butt pool float. pic.twitter.com/IAMwrNhxj1 — Christal (@RetroChristal) April 4, 2017

what a time to be alive https://t.co/LiiYVAAm4U — Lane (@lanegoldberg) April 4, 2017

There is a pool float in the shape of #KimKardashian's butt & you'll never guess where the cup holder is @absrdNEWS @NSFW_news — Dan-El Hennessy (@ADudeCalledDan) April 6, 2017

I don't even have a pool but I'm still trying to work out whether I can afford a #Kimoji butt pool float #necessities — Jacqueline Mey (@jmey01) April 6, 2017

@KimKardashian that can't be real life that the pool float is $100 😩😩😩 ugh I really wanted the butt #BrokeGirlProblems #KIMOJI — Kylizzle (@_ks22) April 4, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!