When Kim Kardashian shared photos of her Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot with daughter North West for Interview magazine on Monday, August 28, the 36-year-old reality star said she would “treasure this shoot forever,” but not everyone on social media is loving the look.



Some Twitter users claimed that the magazine darkened Kim’s skin to match her biracial daughter’s complexion. “Instead of using this as an avenue to show that we r racially diverse but still one, they darkened Kim's complexion to match her daughter’s,” one user wrote.



“lmfao girl why you trynna make yourself look black ???” another person said. “Pretty sure blackface is racist even if you're married to one...And posing like a Kennedy? #WeAllRememberYourPorno,” another critical user tweeted.

Others took offense to Interview’s cover headline, which called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “America’s New First Lady.”

“It is laughable to call Kim a First Lady. She could never be Michelle O or Jackie O. Hell, she's barely even Marilyn,” one person wrote. “"New First Lady"?!?! @FLOTUS doesn't put her nude and semi-nude pictures online! #Disgraceful @InterviewMag,” another complained.

Kardashian discussed raising a mixed-race daughter in the magazine. "I'm very conscious of it," she told Interview. "Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that's important to me. She's obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?'"



Some Twitter users took the opportunity to reply with snake emojis like people did to Taylor Swift's social media after Kardashian leaked phone calls between Swift and her husband. Others replied with screen grabs from the singer’s new video “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Twitter users also commented on one of the photos where her 4-year-old daughter’s leg appeared to be bent at a funny angle while sleeping in her mom’s lap.



What is norths leg doing 🤔🤔 — Shannon (@ShannKinsellaX) August 28, 2017

Photographer Steven Klein had nothing but praise for Kardashian, saying, “As a model, Kim is a chameleon. She can easily change accordingly to the set intention and with little effort. It is her gift: her innate relationship to the camera. A muse of modern times."



