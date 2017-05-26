Ouch! Kim Zolciak got a large tattoo on her rib cage on Thursday, May 25, and showed off the final product on Instagram.

"I finally did it!!!" she captioned a pic of herself and daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, at the tattoo parlor. "Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo its perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby. I wanted this for this 6 yrs!!"

In the pic, the Don't Be Tardy star, 39, is resting on her stomach on a table. "Two hearts one love, two lives one dream," her new ink reads.

I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo its perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby ❤❤ I wanted this for this 6 yrs!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 25, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Zolciak also documented the outing on Snapchat. "Such a fun night at All Or Nothing Tattoos in Smyrna, Georgia. Brielle got something, Kim got something, and Bloom!" she wrote.

Her husband, Kroy Biermann, got a tattoo, too. She shared a photo of him getting something done on his left bicep.

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

Zolciak and the football player, 31, tied the knot in 2011 and are parents of KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Kroy adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle and Ariana, 15, whom she had in a previous relationship.

