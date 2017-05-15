Courtesy Kim Zolciak/Instagram.

Reaffirming their love! Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann renewed their wedding vows in a beachside ceremony this past weekend.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, shared several Instagram photos on Sunday, May 14, of herself in a long, flowing, white gown with a big bow in the back. In one photo, she holds hands with the 31-year-old NFL player, who sports a tan suit, as they stroll down the beach. “Life is but a dream,” she captioned the photo.

In another snap, Zolciak and Biermann wade into the water in their fancy attire. “I’d go to to the end of the earth for you,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote.

The rest of the family was in attendance, too. Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, (Zolciak’s daughters from a previous relationship that Biermann adopted) and the couple’s daughter Kaia, 3, looked gorgeous in white bridal dresses, while their sons Kroy Jr., 5, Kash, 4, and Kane, 3, rocked matching white shirts, striped shorts, suspenders and pink bow ties. The whole Biermann clan posed for a photo holding hands on the beach. “I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet!” Zolciak wrote. “I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!”

Once the ceremony was over, the Bravo-lebrity stripped down for the cameras. The athlete shared a photo of his wife topless wearing only a white skirt in the ocean. “My wife,” he captioned the pic, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2011, previously announced in a Daily Dish video in March that they were planning a vow renewal ceremony. “I asked Kroy to, I guess, renew our vows. I don’t know if I asked you or I told him or something,” Zolciak said, while Biermann chimed in, “She told me she had planned this whole big thing to renew our vows.”

