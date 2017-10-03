D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kirstie Alley spoke about the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, who killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 1, in the most lethal mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Cheers alum, 66, sparked controversy on social media when she blamed 64-year-old Paddock’s actions on prescription medication. “We have to solve the mystery of why there are no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980s. I know one common denominator other than guns,” Alley tweeted on Monday, October 2. “One additional common denominator of ‘shooters’ is U.S.A.’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of violence and suicide.”

David Becker/Getty Images

While there is no evidence at this point that Paddock was using prescription drugs of any kind, the Star Trek actress defended her remarks after facing backlash.

“Did you really just say that? Sit down. 58 people are dead,” Florida-based ABC reporter Derek Shore told Alley.

“Yes I did say it,” she responded. “It happens tone a common denominator in shooters..one that didn’t exist before the ‘80s.. not my opinion. Statistic based.”

The Look Who’s Talking star added that she has the “upmost sympathy” for the victims of the violent attack and their loved ones, but “prayers and condolences aren’t enough anymore.”

As previously reported, law enforcement believe that Paddock claimed his own life shortly after opening fire on a crowd of 22,000 concert attendees from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The gunman’s brother Eric Hudson Paddock told NBC News on Monday that he had “no idea” why Stephen committed the crime. “Mars just fell into earth. We’re completely dumbfounded,” Eric explained of his family’s reaction to the tragedy. “We are completely at a loss.”

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Monday and announced during a press conference that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 4, to meet with victims, their families and first responders.

People trying to locate missing loved ones are advised to call 1-866-535-5654.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.