More than just a fling! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship is progressing beyond a super casual hookup.

“Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The relationship is still developing, and it’s getting more serious.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, and the model, 23, just returned from a fun-filled vacation to Egypt with a few friends. According to social media photos, the group rode camels, explored the Great Pyramid of Giza, hit the beach and went for a spin on a boat.

It seems the trip may have been a surprise for Kardashian. The former boxer posted a Snapchat pic of the reality star on a private jet at the start of the vacay, writing, “Bringing this crazy ass somewhere she doesn’t know."

Kardashian later posted an Instagram photo of herself holding onto Bendjima on a camel in front of the majestic pyramids. She also shared an Instagram snap of herself walking in front of one of the Seven Wonders of the World. “It still feels like a dream,” she captioned the August 13 post.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian and Bendjima first started seeing each other December. After a few months, they quietly celebrated her birthday together in April at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont. By May, the duo stepped out in public together in West Hollywood and were seen kissing on a yacht in Cannes, France.

Prior to her romance with Bendjima, Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick on and off for years. Although the brunette beauty is totally done with Disick, they have been coparenting their three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.



They exes took a family vacation to Nantucket, Massachusetts, last month, and Disick, 34, recently told Us Weekly that spending time with the kids is so important. “Every day is a new adventure and just being present and watching your kids grow is a pretty amazing thing,” he told Us in June. “It’s part of life, but it’s just wild to see somebody grow in front of your eyes."



