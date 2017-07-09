Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Sweet celebrations for a sweet girl! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, turned 5 on Saturday, July 8, and was treated to her own star-studded birthday party— which included performances by Jaden Smith and his father, Will Smith.

According to Snapchats posted to Kardashian’s account, the fun started during the day with a display of cupcakes that spelled out Penelope’s name and a ton of gifts.

The 38-year-old also posted a snap of Jaden, 19, performing for partygoers while holding Reign, Kardashian and Disick's 2-year-old son.

Later in the night, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, posted a short clip of Will, 48, performing his 1998 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” with the caption, “Fresh Prince came out the castle #goat.” Khloe also posted a snap of Jaden performing the song while a friend skateboarded on stage next to him.

The party wasn’t enough to stop the famous family from expressing their love on social media. Kourtney posted an adorable picture of Penelope holding balloons alongside the caption, “I can not believe my baby girl is 5 years old today. Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I feel so blessed to be her mommy every morning that I wake up next to her.” Disick also posted a photo of him carrying his little girl on his Facebook page on Friday, July 7.

Grandma Kris Jenner posted a collage on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family.”

Auntie Kim Kardashian shared a sweet shot of Penelope and North, writing, “Happy birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!”

The good times never seem to stop for the Kardashians. On June 24, Penelope and her cousin North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim, were treated to a joint Moana-themed birthday party where they both had their own three-tier cake. They also received their own puppies; Penelope named hers Honey and North named hers Sushi.

