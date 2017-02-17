Even Kris Jenner isn't sure of son-in-law Kanye West's next step.



While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, February 17, the talk show host, 59, asked the momager if the rapper, 39, is planning a follow-up to his December 16 meeting with President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think so,” Jenner, 61, responded. “I have no idea, I mean.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

West tweeted at the time that he visited the commander in chief in NYC to “discuss multicultural issues,” such as “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

“I think he was lucky enough to be able to get, you know, an audience and talk about whatever they talked about, but I think that, you know, it wasn’t for any special intention,” added Jenner, whose boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was present for the visit too. “He went and Corey went with him and they went because I think he had some, you know, issue that he might have wanted to talk about and I think that was the extent of it."

DeGeneres, who recently slammed Trump’s immigration ban, joked, “We all have issues we want to talk about with him, but we’re not showing up!”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After his meeting with the billionaire president, West — who previously declared that he would be running for the nation’s top office come 2020 — tweeted “2024,” presumably endorsing a reelection of Trump when his four-year term expires. Fans noticed February 3, however, that the Yeezy designer wiped his Twitter clean of any pro-Trump mentions.

West told the audience of his November 17 concert in San Jose, California, that he didn’t pull the lever for the businessman on Election Day — but he would have. "I told y’all I didn't vote, right?” the father of two declared. "What I didn’t tell you … if I were to have voted I would have voted on Trump."

